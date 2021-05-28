Stratford Daily Weather Forecast
STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.