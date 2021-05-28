Cancel
Stratford, TX

Stratford Daily Weather Forecast

Stratford Times
 18 days ago

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aEVxF3C00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

