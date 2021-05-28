Stratford Daily Weather Forecast

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



