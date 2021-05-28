Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowman, ND

Weather Forecast For Bowman

Posted by 
Bowman Voice
Bowman Voice
 18 days ago

BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aEVxEAT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bowman Voice

Bowman Voice

Bowman, ND
6
Followers
59
Post
236
Views
ABOUT

With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowman, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentfox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says expect a mild and muggy day with a few showers and storms possible. Today's high should hit 80 degrees.