Preston, MN

Preston Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
 18 days ago

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aEVxDHk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Preston, MN
