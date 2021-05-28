Preston Daily Weather Forecast
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
