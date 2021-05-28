Buras Daily Weather Forecast
BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 73 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.