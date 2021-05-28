Cancel
Elkhart, KS

Sun forecast for Elkhart — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Elkhart Bulletin
Elkhart Bulletin
 18 days ago

(ELKHART, KS) A sunny Friday is here for Elkhart, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elkhart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aEVxAdZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • 14 to 21 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then rain likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • 13 to 22 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain likely in the day; while rain during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elkhart, KS
With Elkhart Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

