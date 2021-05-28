Cancel
Burwell, NE

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 18 days ago

(BURWELL, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burwell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burwell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aEVx9q500

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burwell, NE
ABOUT

With Burwell Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

