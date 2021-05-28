Fairplay Daily Weather Forecast
FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance t-storms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
