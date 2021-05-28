Cancel
Harlem, MT

Weather Forecast For Harlem

Harlem Dispatch
 18 days ago

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVx74d00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 38 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

