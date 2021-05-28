Weather Forecast For Harlem
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
