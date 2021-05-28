Cancel
Syracuse, KS

Syracuse Weather Forecast

Syracuse Times
 18 days ago

SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aEVx4QS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • 12 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • 8 to 18 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Syracuse, KS
With Syracuse Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Syracuse, KS
