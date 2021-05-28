Syracuse Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- 12 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- 8 to 18 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.