Stamford, NY

Stamford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Stamford Post
 18 days ago

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aEVx2f000

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 43 °F, low 38 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jump on Stamford’s rainy forecast today

(STAMFORD, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Stamford Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(STAMFORD, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stamford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.