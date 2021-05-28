Stamford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 43 °F, low 38 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
