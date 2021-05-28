Weather Forecast For Edison
EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.