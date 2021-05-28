Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China Is Shaking: F-35C Fighters are Set to Deploy from Aircraft Carriers

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 19 days ago

Peter Suciu

F-35C,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02v2Ol_0aEVwyDu00

The F-35C was developed to be the U.S. Navy's first low-observable carrier-based aviation platform, and it is replacing the Navy's F/A-18C/D Hornets as the carrier strike group's (CSG's) primary offensive fighter.

China Is Shaking: F-35C Fighters are Set to Deploy from Aircraft Carriers

Here's What You Need to Remember: The F-35C can be employed as an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance asset and battle manager, and can share information to all networked ground, sea and air assets in the battlespace. It can carry more than 5,000 pounds of internal weapons or more than 18,000 pounds of combined internal and external weapons.

In December 2020 the United States Marine Corps' first carrier-capable squadron of F-35C Lightning II fighter jets reached initial operational capability, a key certification ahead of its first deployment on an aircraft carrier . Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 became the first Marine Corps squadron to transition to the F-35C variant of the Lockheed Martin Joint Strike Fighter after retiring its legacy F/A-18A/C Hornets earlier in the year.

The squadron, which falls under Marine Aircraft Group 11, spent the better part of 2020 transitioning pilots and maintainers to the new single-seat fifth-generation fighters , which are loaded with more capable navigation, avionics, weapons systems, and sensors than the F/A-18s. As part of the Marine Corps' 2019 Aviation Plan, the service announced that it would acquire 67 of the F-35Cs for four carrier-capable squadrons. However, in 2020 the Marines also announced it was considering reducing the number of jets per squadron from 16 to 10.

The USMC also utilizes the F-35B, the short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, which can be operated from short runways as well as flat-deck amphibious assault ships (LHAs).

More from The National Interest
Why Russia and China Don't Want F-35s on Aircraft Carriers F-35s On Aircraft Carriers Is Enough to Make Russia and China Very Nervous The Navy Hopes a Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter Can Fix Its Woes

The Carrier F-35

The F-35C was developed to be the U.S. Navy's first low-observable carrier-based aviation platform, and it is replacing the Navy's F/A-18C/D Hornets as the carrier strike group's (CSG's) primary offensive fighter. The multirole F-35C can also be employed for close air support, ground-attack missions, and aerial defense of the CSGs.

The U.S. Navy is the largest customer of the F-35C. This variant of the Joint Strike Fighter has the largest wings of the platform and features more robust landing gear – which combined make it well-suited for catapult launches as well as flying arrestments on aircraft carriers. The wingtips of the F-35C can also fold to allow more room on the carrier's deck whilst deployed.

The F-35C also has the largest internal fuel capacity of the Joint Strike Fighters, and each of the aircraft can carry nearly 20,000 pounds of internal fuel – which provides for longer range and increased persistence than any other fighter in the combat configuration in service today. As with the F-35B employed by the USMC, the F-35C can utilize probe and drogue refueling, which allows the Navy to operate its carriers to operate at safe distances from a threat yet still enable the fighter to reach remote targets.

In addition to its ability to operate from a carrier deck, the F-35C still features the fifth-generation capabilities of stealth , fused sensors, and reliability. It is very low observable stealth performance allows the aircraft to evade enemy detection and operate in anti-access and contest environments while improving lethality and survivability. The aircraft's Active Electronically Scanned Arrays (AESA) radar, along with Distributed Aperture System (DAS), Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), and Helmet Mounted Display System also allow the pilot to have unprecedented situational awareness of the battlespace.

The F-35C can be employed as an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance asset and battle manager, and can share information to all networked ground, sea and air assets in the battlespace. It can carry more than 5,000 pounds of internal weapons or more than 18,000 pounds of combined internal and external weapons. This allows the F-35C to operate in stealth when necessary or increase its lethality with additional armament depending on the mission parameters.

The F-35C is operated exclusively by the Department of the Navy.

Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer who has contributed to more than four dozen magazines, newspapers and websites. He regularly writes about military small arms, and is the author of several books on military headgear including A Gallery of Military Headdress , which is available on Amazon.com

Image : Flickr.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighter Aircraft#Military Aircraft#Aircraft Carriers#The U S Navy#Csg#Vmfa#Marine Corps#Lockheed#Marine Aircraft Group 11#The Marine Corps#F 35cs#Marines#The National Interest#The Joint Strike Fighter#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Army’s Plans For New High-Flying Intelligence Aircraft Are Taking Shape

The Army has an ambitious scheme for a new surveillance aircraft to pick out ground targets at extended ranges. The U.S. Army has begun the next phase of its High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System, or HADES, which is intended to provide the mission payload for the service’s next-generation airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system. The two contractors now bidding for part of the HADES requirement are L3Harris and Raytheon, with the long-term aim being to integrate one of their payloads on a new fixed-wing surveillance platform, for which a variety of options are under consideration. These fall into three fairly distinct categories: an airliner-sized adapted maritime patrol aircraft, one of a number of business jets, and a high-flying drone.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Vice

This Magnet Can Lift an Aircraft Carrier And Will Attempt Nuclear Fusion

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. One of the world’s most powerful magnets is the Central Solenoid of the megaproject ITER. It will be as tall as a six-story building, can lift an aircraft carrier, and is designed to play a central role in an upcoming experiment that might just provide humanity with the means to produce limitless energy without harming the planet.
Militarypopulist.press

U.S. Carriers at Risk From Hypersonic Missiles

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sails behind the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2021. US Navy photo. U.S. aircraft carriers are already facing risks from hypersonic weapons that are now entering the inventory of American adversaries and the Navy has...
Aerospace & DefenseDefense Industry Daily

Drone Refuels Aircraft | Turkey Will Unveil 5th Gen Combat Aircraft Prototype in 2023 | Pentagon Starts Tunisian T-6C Sales Process

Sikorsky won a $9.5 million order, which provides systems engineering and program management services in support of CH-53K low rate initial production Lots 5 and 6 aircraft rate tooling. The CH-53K is the United States Marine Corps’ (USMC) heavy lift replacement for the CH-53E. It is a new-build helicopter that will expand the fleet’s ability to move more material, more rapidly throughout the area of responsibility using proven and mature technologies. Work will take place in the UK, Washington, Connecticut and Spain. Estimated completion is in December 2024.
MilitaryWiredpr News

USS Reagan U.S. Navy aircraft carrier enters the South China Sea South China Sea News

Along with the ship came the USS Shiloh guided missile cruiser and the USS Halsey guided missile destroyer on their “regular mission.”. A group of aircraft carriers led by the USS Ronald Reagan have entered the South China Sea as part of their regular mission, the U.S. Navy said Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most of the waterways discussed.
Hawaii Statecivilbeat.org

Armed Fighter Jets Deployed Off Hawaii Over The Weekend

The Air Force deployed three armed fighter jets from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam over the weekend for what the service called an “irregular air patrol.”. The Federal Aviation Administration contacted the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to request that it deploy the warplanes, according to Pacific Air Forces spokeswoman Capt. Veronica Perez.