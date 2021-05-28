Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(RITZVILLE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ritzville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ritzville:

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 37 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



