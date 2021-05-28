Cancel
Bezerra Finishes as Runner-Up for MAC Hermann Trophy

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Via release from IU Athletics) Indiana men’s soccer sophomore forward Victor Bezerra finished as a runner-up for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the most prestigious award in NCAA College Soccer, on Thursday night. The honor is given to the most outstanding men’s player in NCAA Division I soccer at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Bezerra, along with Valentin Noel (Pittsburgh), earned runner-up honors to the winner, Gloire Amanda (Oregon State).

www.thedailyhoosier.com
#Trophies#Big Ten Tournament#Bezerra Finishes#Iu Athletics#Ncaa College Soccer#Ncaa Division#Mac Hermann Trophy#Hoosiers#The All America#Bruin#Twitter#Assembly
