Bezerra Finishes as Runner-Up for MAC Hermann Trophy
(Via release from IU Athletics) Indiana men’s soccer sophomore forward Victor Bezerra finished as a runner-up for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the most prestigious award in NCAA College Soccer, on Thursday night. The honor is given to the most outstanding men’s player in NCAA Division I soccer at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Bezerra, along with Valentin Noel (Pittsburgh), earned runner-up honors to the winner, Gloire Amanda (Oregon State).www.thedailyhoosier.com