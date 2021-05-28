Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ackley, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Ackley

Posted by 
Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 18 days ago

ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aEVwods00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then patchy drizzle in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 50 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ackley Post

Ackley Post

Ackley, IA
3
Followers
70
Post
342
Views
ABOUT

With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ackley, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ackley, IAPosted by
Ackley Post

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Ackley

(ACKLEY, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ackley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ackley, IAPosted by
Ackley Post

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(ACKLEY, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ackley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ackley, IAPosted by
Ackley Post

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Ackley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ackley: Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;