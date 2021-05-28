Daily Weather Forecast For Ackley

ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance light rain then patchy drizzle in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 50 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



