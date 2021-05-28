Daily Weather Forecast For Ackley
ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then patchy drizzle in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 50 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.