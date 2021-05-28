Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 18 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) A sunny Friday is here for Bridgeport, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bridgeport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aEVwlzh00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport, NE
With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

