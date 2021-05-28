4-Day Weather Forecast For Stephenson
STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
