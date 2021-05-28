Cancel
Stephenson, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Stephenson

Stephenson Today
 18 days ago

STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVwhSn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 64 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



