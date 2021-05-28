Thornton Weather Forecast
THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
