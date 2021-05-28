Cancel
Thornton, NH

Thornton Weather Forecast

Thornton Times
 18 days ago

THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqdiK_0aEVwga400

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

