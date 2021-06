Jesse Lee Church is happy to announce a new Community Cupboard food pantry has been installed on their campus on Main Street in the heart of Ridgefield, CT. This is a “give & take” pantry. People who have some non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies they’d like to donate are welcome to leave them in the food pantry and those that could use these items are welcome to pick up what they need. The Jesse Lee Church Community Food Pantry is located at 207 Main Street under the bridge that joins the church and Wesley Manor and is open to anyone who wants to participate. You do not need to be a member of Jesse Lee Church to give or take food and supplies from this pantry.