Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

A Fourth Stimulus Payment? Joe Biden Says Na (Here's Why)

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 19 days ago

Eli Fuhrman

New Stimulus Payment,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obCaF_0aEVwbAR00

Instead, the Biden administration will likely focus on generating support for the American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan, its two proposed tax and spending bills.

A Fourth Stimulus Payment? Joe Biden Says Na (Here's Why)

Here's What You Need to Remember: Even with all of this support among both members of Congress and the American public, it does not appear likely that the Biden administration will push for either a fourth round of payments or recurring payments.

The likelihood that a fourth round of direct federal stimulus payments will come to pass remains quite low. Over the course of the federal government’s three rounds of direct stimulus payments, which saw the distribution of payments worth $1,200, $600, and $1,400, respectively, the IRS has sent out some 472 million payments with a total value of over $800 billion. In just the third round of payments alone, the IRS has so far distributed over 165 million payments totaling roughly $388 billion.

It now appears as though the campaign to distribute these stimulus payments is approaching its end, with the IRS having recently shifted its focus to sending payments out to those Americans whose eligibility for payments is dependent on the processing of their 2020 tax returns. This includes both those people about whom the IRS did not have sufficient information prior to the processing of their 2020 returns, as well as those people eligible for supplemental payments that the IRS refers to as “plus-up” payments.

As the distribution of stimulus payments winds down, many people are increasingly calling for a further round of payments or even for regular recurring payments sent out each month. A number of online petitions , the largest of which includes over two million signatures, have been circulating calling for such payments.

More from The National Interest Is Biden Done? The White House Isn’t for More Stimulus Payments Stimulus Payment Inbound: Biden’s IRS Is Sending Out More Money Explained: Over 2 Million Americans Want 'Automatic' Stimulus Payments

A number of members of Congress have also been advocating for additional or recurring stimulus payments, with seven Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee recently sending a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to include such payments in his proposed American Families Plan. This follows a similar letter sent by 21 Democrats in the Senate urging the President to push for recurring payments and an earlier letter from Democratic members of the House of Representatives similarly calling for recurring payments.

Even with all of this support among both members of Congress and the American public, it does not appear likely that the Biden administration will push for either a fourth round of payments or recurring payments. The administration has indicated that such measures will be left up to Congress, and both Democratic and Republican leadership in Congress have so far failed to demonstrate any intention of pushing for additional payments.

Instead, the Biden administration will likely focus on generating support for the American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan, its two proposed tax and spending bills. The plans do not include additional stimulus payments, but would instead focus on providing in-direct support for many Americans.

Those hoping for some form of direct payments may still be in luck, however, with advance payments as part of the expanded child tax credit set to begin in July. Payments originating with states may also be possible in the future, with $350 billion in funding available to state and local governments through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The federal government recently promulgated guidelines regarding how the funds can be used, and indicated that one such use could be direct stimulus payments in the same mold as those sent out by the federal government.

Eli Fuhrman is a contributing writer for The National Interest. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Money#Federal Stimulus#Americans#The White House#Democratic#Democrats#Senate#Republican#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Barrasso says he wants 'to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president'

Senate Republican Chair John Barrasso says he's determined to make President Biden a "one-half-term president." The Wyoming Republican didn't mince words when speaking at a recent breakfast discussion with the Ripon Society. "I'm looking forward to a very successful 2022. Mitch McConnell came under a lot of criticism for saying...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden Urged by Democrats to Be Much Tougher on Vladimir Putin Than Obama and Trump

Ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with Vladimir Putin this week, Democratic lawmakers have urged him to be tougher on the Russian leader than his predecessors. Unlike former president Donald Trump, who showed remarkable deference to Putin during his presidency, Biden has long made clear his skeptical view of Russia's president who he said he views as "a killer."
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could you get a 4th stimulus payment in 2021? Here's what we know so far

Could one of the next two stimulus packages being discussed in Congress include a fourth stimulus check? The IRS will continue sending out batches of third stimulus checks until the end of the year. But that economic aid can only go so far. That's why some lawmakers are calling for more relief money -- either as a one-time direct payment or a recurring payment -- through the pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

At Social Security, the deck is stacked against the disabled

The Biden administration recently released its first official budget plan, which recommends a 9.7 percent increase in the administrative budget of the Social Security Administration (SSA). This increase in top-line funding would partially reverse the chronic underfunding of the agency by Congress (SSA's core operating budget, adjusted for inflation, fell 13 percent from 2010 to 2021, while the number of beneficiaries SSA serves grew by 22 percent). However, problems with SSA's administrative funding go beyond insufficient funding of top-line numbers.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Why Trump is having trouble landing a book deal

Politico reports top publishers and editors at the five major publishing houses said they had not offered Trump a deal. Most of the publishers told the outlet they would not be willing to work with Trump on his bid for a book. Sources in the publishing industry cited the president’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Democrats Still Planning to Go at it Alone if Infrastructure Deal Isn't Reached in 1 Week

Democrats in the House and Senate are still planning to prepare a package alone if a bipartisan infrastructure deal is not reached in one week to 10 days. House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said if the bipartisan talks fail, "it's full steam ahead" on a package the committee is preparing for President Joe Biden's proposals of the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan to develop infrastructure for roads and highways as well as resources for U.S. families.