Potatoes with Basil. A super easy side dish that will enhance a spicy fish or a meat dish. I love potatoes and wish could have them with every meal. They are so versatile in your cooking repertoire and complement almost all dishes. The softness of the shallots once translucent mixed with the pungent flavor of the basil, give a great savory flavor to the potatoes. Add some champagne dressing, and you are in for a treat. We all need a couple of recipes and this one should be part of your repertoire.