The DAX market rallied significantly during the trading session on Friday to end the week at the very top of the range, closing just above the 15,700 level. The market looks as if it is going to go looking towards the 16,000 level given enough time, and that is my target. That being said, I would anticipate a certain amount of push and pull on the way up there, but it is obvious to me that Germany is starting to show signs of continuation of the overall uptrend.