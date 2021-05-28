Navajo Daily Weather Forecast

NAVAJO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.