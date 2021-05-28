Platte Weather Forecast
PLATTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
