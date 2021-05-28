4-Day Weather Forecast For Baker
BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
