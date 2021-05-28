Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Baker

Posted by 
Baker News Beat
Baker News Beat
 18 days ago

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVwM7e00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker News Beat

Baker News Beat

Baker, MT
4
Followers
56
Post
161
Views
ABOUT

With Baker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Baker, MTPosted by
Baker News Beat

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(BAKER, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.