Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covelo, CA

Covelo Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 18 days ago

COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aEVwHi100

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 46 °F
    • 1 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 48 °F
    • 2 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Covelo Voice

Covelo Voice

Covelo, CA
11
Followers
69
Post
735
Views
ABOUT

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covelo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Covelo, CAPosted by
Covelo Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Covelo

(COVELO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Covelo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Covelo, CAPosted by
Covelo Voice

Get weather-ready — Covelo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Covelo: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;