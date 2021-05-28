Dialect And Reading Difficulties

Project READ (parkland.edu/projectread) helps adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math, or English as a second language. This program is made possible by volunteers who give their time to improve the quality of life for hundreds of people in our community. Tutors and learners meet regularly at the Champaign Public Library, The Urbana Free Library, Wesley Food Pantry, Champaign Unit 4 Schools, CU FAIR: Champaign Urbana Friends & Allies of Immigrants & Refugees, Rantoul Public Library, and many other public places in our community and throughout our region. Tutors might be homemakers, retirees from any profession, college students, working professionals, or former adult learners. Learners are older teens and adults age 17 to 80+, who want to improve their lives and the lives of their families.