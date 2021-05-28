Dialect And Reading Difficulties

At some point or another, we’ve all felt as though we’re going through our days on autopilot, barely able to catch our breath and notice what’s happening around us. When those moments happen, it’s only natural that we foster feelings of stress, overwhelm, or even depression. We all want to feel happy, and enjoy our days, but sometimes we get so wrapped up in life that we lose sight of who we are, what we are doing and what makes us happy. It’s when we’re truly able to pause for a moment, and gain some introspection, do we realize, we must do better for ourselves if we want to have a happy, healthy, balanced life.