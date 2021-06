Major cryptos gained back some ground after facing some major losses on Tuesday. After dropping below $30,000 for the first time since January, Bitcoin was back to $34,213 at the time of writing, hiking by 3.1% over the past 24 hours. Major altcoins like Binance Coin, Tron, and UNI also profited off the back of this price gain for a while. Later, market volatility could be seen slowing down as the cryptos began to move sideways.