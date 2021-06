I used to work in a position where I would do story time with preschool-age kids. The thing I miss most about that is that I don’t have so great an opportunity to read cute little picture books anymore. This book features a little fish who has stolen a hat from a big fish and now he’s on the run, though he doesn’t believe he’ll ever be caught. The book is ideal for teaching kids that stealing is wrong and the ambiguity of the ending allows for good interaction with kids: Ask what they think happened to the little fish. The artwork and words are very simple, yet the eyes of the various characters express quite a lot, more than one would expect from just a white circle and a black circle. I loved this book, and if I were still doing story time, I would definitely make it part of my repertoire.