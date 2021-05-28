Laurels and Barbs

Laurel: Somerset County-based Patriot Park Foundation is raising funds with plans to develop a tribute to those involved in the fight against terrorism since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The park would be located near the Flight 93 National Memorial, foundation President Randy Musser told reporter David Hurst. Musser said more than 7,000 people have given their lives in that global effort, while many thousands were called to service. Patriot Park would be “a place to tell their stories ... the people who gave up their lives at home or were called into duty while they were in college to fight for their country,” Musser said.