Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Laurels and Barbs

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel: Somerset County-based Patriot Park Foundation is raising funds with plans to develop a tribute to those involved in the fight against terrorism since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The park would be located near the Flight 93 National Memorial, foundation President Randy Musser told reporter David Hurst. Musser said more than 7,000 people have given their lives in that global effort, while many thousands were called to service. Patriot Park would be “a place to tell their stories ... the people who gave up their lives at home or were called into duty while they were in college to fight for their country,” Musser said.

www.tribdem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Somerset County, PA
Government
Johnstown, PA
Society
Johnstown, PA
Government
State
Washington State
Somerset County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laurels#Atlanta Hawks#Embezzlement#Charity#Patriot Park Foundation#Pitt Johnstown#Nba#The New York Knicks#The Associated Press#Ebensburg Rotary Club#Ebensburg Borough Council#State#Jra#The Erie City Council#Social Security#Main Street Hobby#Fielderz Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Charities
Related
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania StateMain Line Media News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania StateStandard-Speaker

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party's Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor's race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...