Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions. For a transcript of the video, click here. Summary: President Joe Biden’s first budget proposal, which was released Friday, will look to transform the economy and education and confront climate change. It would also be historic in its price tag if passed: $6 trillion — the highest sustained federal spending since World War II. You can read the full budget proposal here, or the fact sheet summary of priorities below in this lesson.