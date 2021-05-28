4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 54 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
