A labourer in Uttar Pradesh, India has said that police hammered nails into his hands and legs for violating Covid-19 mask rules.The 28-year-old man, identified by police only by his first name Ranjit, was spotted by officers on Monday not wearing a mask in the Jogi Navada area of Bareilly city, breaching strict rules for wearing face coverings outdoors that are in place across much of India. On Wednesday, Ranjit told Indian media that the police punished him by hammering nails into his hand and leg, displaying the wounds.Uttar Pradesh police have denied the allegations, saying that Ranjit had scuffled...