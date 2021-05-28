Cancel
Costco bringing back food samples next month

KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 19 days ago
They were a staple of every visit to Costco, one that symbolized normalcy for millions around the world - food samples.

On Thursday, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said the company will be phasing back food samples beginning the first week of June.

Samples have not been available for 14 months.

Galanti said there will be safety protocols in place. According to CNN, those include samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches and distributed to customers one at a time.

