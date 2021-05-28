Garberville Daily Weather Forecast
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 87 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- 3 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 99 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
