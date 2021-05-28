Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waurika, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Waurika

Posted by 
Waurika News Beat
Waurika News Beat
 18 days ago

WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aEVvmud00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Waurika News Beat

Waurika News Beat

Waurika, OK
7
Followers
71
Post
485
Views
ABOUT

With Waurika News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waurika, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related