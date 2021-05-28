Daily Weather Forecast For Waurika
WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
