Gordon Daily Weather Forecast
GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.