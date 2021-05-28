Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gordon, NE

Gordon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Gordon News Beat
Gordon News Beat
 18 days ago

GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aEVviNj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gordon News Beat

Gordon News Beat

Gordon, NE
6
Followers
57
Post
271
Views
ABOUT

With Gordon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordon, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gordon, NEPosted by
Gordon News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Gordon

(GORDON, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gordon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Gordon, NEPosted by
Gordon News Beat

Get weather-ready — Gordon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gordon: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;