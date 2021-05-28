Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus: Here's what experts say as we head into the summer

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid cases are down in the U.S. and vaccination rates are high. CNBC's Meg Tirrell reports what experts are saying to expect over the summer when it comes to the status of the pandemic.

