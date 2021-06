Oh yes, they're a summer time favorite for both locals and visitors alike! Fried clams!. They may not be mentioned in the same sentence as lobster very often, but we dig 'em! Yes, as a matter of fact Mainers really do dig clams, first out of the mud flats across the thousand of miles shoreline from one end of the state to the other, and then of course on the supper table and the picnic table as well.