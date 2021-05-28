Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langdon, ND

Langdon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 18 days ago

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVvPYo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Langdon Updates

Langdon Updates

Langdon, ND
4
Followers
61
Post
260
Views
ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langdon, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Langdon, NDPosted by
Langdon Updates

Sunday has sun for Langdon — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LANGDON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Langdon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.