‘Cruella’ and the Emma Stone Hall of Fame

By Sean Fennessey
The Ringer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean and Amanda dive into the news that Amazon has acquired the historic Hollywood studio MGM, what it means for the streaming wars, the future of James Bond, and more (0:21). Then they discuss the new Oscars date and how the awards’ theater requirements continue to evolve (29:30). Finally, they review the new Disney Emma Stone vehicle Cruella and build a Hall of Fame for Stone (52:39).

www.theringer.com
Emma Stone
#Mgm
