Friday rain in Fountain City: Ideas to make the most of it

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Friday is set to be rainy in Fountain City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fountain City:

Friday, May 28 Light rain likely in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night High 55 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.