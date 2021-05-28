Friday rain in Fountain City: Ideas to make the most of it
(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Friday is set to be rainy in Fountain City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fountain City:
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.