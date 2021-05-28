Wellfleet Daily Weather Forecast
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while heavy rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Saturday, May 29
Heavy rain in the day; while chance light rain then patchy fog during night
- High 54 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.