Imperial Daily Weather Forecast

IMPERIAL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.