Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial, NE

Imperial Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 18 days ago

IMPERIAL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aEVvGrV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Imperial Digest

Imperial Digest

Imperial, NE
2
Followers
62
Post
276
Views
ABOUT

With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Imperial, NEPosted by
Imperial Digest

Get weather-ready — Imperial’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Imperial: Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;