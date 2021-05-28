Cancel
Siren, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Siren

Siren Post
 18 days ago

SIREN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVvDDK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Siren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

