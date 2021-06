(The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation)....They have made a $1.5 million donation to Feed Hungry Californians. They say grants will provide much needed funding to Food Banks serving every county in the state. According to Feeding America, California is projected to have the second highest rate of food insecurity in the country in 2021, with more than 4.7 million households affected. The Foundation says they are committed to addressing the health of the whole person and providing access to healthy foods is absolutely critical to that effort. Of the grants being distributed, Imperial Valley Food Bank is scheduled to recieve $20,000.