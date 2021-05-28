Cancel
Duncan, AZ

Duncan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Duncan Times
 18 days ago

DUNCAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVvAZ900

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Duncan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Jump on Duncan’s rainy forecast today

(DUNCAN, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Duncan Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.