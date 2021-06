Oil extended gains after OPEC+ provided an upbeat assessment of the demand outlook and prospects waned for a speedy return of Iranian barrels to the market. Futures in New York rose one per cent after closing at the highest since October 2018. Brent also climbed after settling above $70 a barrel. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Tuesday said demand “has shown clear signs of improvement” as the alliance rubber-stamped an output boost for July. Road traffic in the U.K. was higher than pre-pandemic levels for the first time last week, the latest indicator of an uptick in consumption.