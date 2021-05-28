Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Cushing

(CUSHING, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cushing Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cushing:

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 81 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.