Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haines News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Haines

Posted by 
Haines News Watch
Haines News Watch
 18 days ago

HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aEVv5El00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Haines News Watch

Haines News Watch

Haines, AK
1
Followers
51
Post
178
Views
ABOUT

With Haines News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nws
Related
Posted by
Haines News Watch

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Haines

(HAINES, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Haines Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Posted by
Haines News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HAINES, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Haines Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Posted by
Haines News Watch

Get weather-ready — Haines’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Haines: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night;