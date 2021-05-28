Daily Weather Forecast For Haines
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain Likely
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.